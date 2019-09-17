|
Dean Edward Sloan
Mesa - Dean Edward Sloan passed away peacefully at home in Mesa, Friday morning, Sep 13, 2019. He was born 2/17/1930 in Almont Michigan and raised on the farm. He served in the United States Air force and later graduated from the University of Arizona in engineering. He made a career with the City of Mesa for over 30 years, serving as the City Engineer and Public Works Director. Dean and Floyce served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints in Grenada, West Indies. They retired to Eagar Arizona and lived there 24 years before returning to Mesa. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Floyce Sloan, his daughter Lisa (Steve) Lindberg, daughter Erin (Roger) Hatch, and son, Bill (Terry) Sloan, 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. A viewing will be held at the Bunker Garden Chapel, 33 N Centennial Way, Mesa AZ, on Thursday Sep 19, 2019 from 6 until 8pm.
The funeral will be held in Springerville AZ on Saturday Sep 21, 2019, 10am at the Springerville Ward Building, followed by internment at the Eagar Cemetary.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 17, 2019