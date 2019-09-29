|
|
Dean F. Hughes
Coolidge - Dean Francis Hughes, 46, of Coolidge, Arizona, passed away September 17, 2019, at the Banner - University Medical Center Tucson, Arizona. His wife, Sandra, was by his side.
Dean was born April 22, 1973 in Lancaster, California and attended Palo Verde High School in Blythe California and received his diploma.
Dean married the love of his life, Sandra Lowe, on November 28, 2002 and moved to Ehrenburg where he volunteered as a firefighter and a police officer. His passion was always wanting to help people and received multiple awards and honors for his efforts.
In 2015, moved out to Florence/Coolidge to provide a better life for his family as a security guard. He was very happy patrolling doing his job.
During his life, Dean's free spirit provided him the opportunities in helping people around him and to quickly make friends. His favorite past-time was spending time with his family and going out and having fun with them, like watching movies, bowling and etcetera. Dean loved going on adventures with friends and family to go hiking, diving, boating, camping, exploring caves and mines, fishing and animal rescue, and anything and everything nature-related. His hobbies were building models and playing video games, which he enjoyed doing with his son Ethan.
Dean is survived by his wife Sandra Hughes, five children Anthony, Sherrie, Hailey, Elizabeth, and Ethan, mother Donna Hughes, father Danny Hughes, mother-in-law Grace Lowe, father-in-law Tom Lowe, two brothers Danny Hughes Jr. and David Hughes, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends, dog Shadow, and those on Facebook around the world.
Services: The family is holding a memorial service at the Church of Christ in Blythe, CA at 10AM on October 5th. Address: 481 North Lovekin Blvd, Blythe, CA 92225. Please honor Dean's spirit by planning your own new adventure with your family and friends or by picking up a new hobby. The Hughes family would like to express our sincere gratitude for the support and condolences received during this time of loss.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 29, 2019