Dean Francis Kennedy
Dean Francis Kennedy

Kennedy, Dean Francis, 55 of Chandler passed away October 12, 2020. Dean was born Oct.15,1964 in Yuma, Arizona. He graduated from Maryvale High School and NAU and had a long career as a C.P.A.

Dean loved his Arizona Cardinals and had been a season ticket holder since they came to Arizona. He also enjoyed tailgating, hiking, golfing and gambling. Dean loved animals and generously donated to animal shelters and rescue organizations.

Dean is survived by his mother, Janet Haning of Peoria, his father Ron Sr. (Peggy) of Avondale, his sister Maureen Miller (Boyd) of Colorado Springs,and his brother Ron Jr. (Melinda) of Litchfield Park and his beloved cat Garrett. He is also survived by his niece Savannah, nephews Kegan, Brandon, Jaron and several cousins.

Dean will be missed by his loving family and his many friends. Rest in eternal peace Dean. We love you. No services pending. Possible memorial celebration at a later date.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
