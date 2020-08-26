1/1
Dean Joseph Benigno
Dean Joseph Benigno

Phoenix - Dean Joseph Benigno, 55, a resident of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on August 16, 2020. Dean was a beloved son, brother, uncle and cousin, and friend to many. He is survived by his mother, Joanne Bradley-LePoidevin, step-father, Richard LePoidevin, sister, Dianne Benigno, nieces Safiya, Zainab, and nephew Omar Bouhouch. His cousins are many, reaching from Arizona, Louisiana, California and to New York. His extended family includes relatives in the United Kingdom and Italy.

Dean was highly regarded in the real estate industry, with many awards of recognition for his leadership skills and performance levels. He was a top performer for years at Realty Executives and leaves many friends in the real estate community, as well as friends whose lives he touched wherever he went. He was a kind, gentle and honorable person and will be remembered warmly.

His memorial service will be at The Franciscan Renewal Center, 5802 E. Lincoln Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85253 at 10:30 am on Friday, August 28, 2020. His service will also be streamed. Details on Dean's Facebook page.

Please visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hansen Chapel
8314 N. 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85020
(602) 944-1561
