Dean R. Crafton
Sun City - Dean R. Crafton, age 82, was born June 21, 1936 and passed April 2, 2019. He leaves behind his wife Sharie and his son Darin (Machelle).
As a youngster, growing up in West Plains, MO., Dean joined Scout Troop 61. As a member of the Troop he earned his Eagle Scout badge and worked five summers on the staff of Arrowhead Boy Scout Camp located near Marshfield, MO. Following his high school graduation, Class of 1954, Dean served two years in the US Army, stationed in Wiesbaben, Germany. Following his military service he enrolled in Missouri Valley College, Marshall, Missouri. Upon gradation Dean began a 35 year career with the Boy Scouts of American.
His first job was with the Los Angeles Area Council as a field executive. He worked for the Los Angeles office for nine years and was promoted to Director of Field Service at the Orange County Council, Santa Ana, California, supervising 35 professional Scouters. After nine years Dean selected as Scout Executive of the Monterey Bay Area Council of the central coast of California. After 14 years Dean was promoted to the National Council servicing as an Area Director for Boy Scout offices in Iowa and Nebraska and Western Illinois. After three years he retired to Sun City, he and his wife, Sharie, became avid travelers. They travel throughout most of the European capitals on coach tours, including the Baltic States and Russia, as well as coach tours of Australia, New Zealand and the Fiji Islands. They also enjoyed 2-4 weeks ocean cruises touring Alaska, the South Pacific, South America, Panama Canal, US East coast, Iceland and Greenland. They also spent 24 years with their various 5th Wheel trailers, touring most of the US and Canada, including Alaska and the Artic Circle of Canada. At high school reunions Dean told his classmates he planned on becoming a non-taxpaying citizen of West Plains.
In keeping with his wishes he will be interned at Oak Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 14, 2019