Dean Rich Vaterlaus25 March 1930 -3 July 2020Married Barbara Olsen Vaterlaus 21 Sep 1953. Together they raised six children. Dean spent his life serving family, church & community. Professionally, Dean worked for Schering-Plough as a pharmaceutical representative. He also served as counselor in the Tucson Stake presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Dean was an active leader in the Boy Scouts of America.