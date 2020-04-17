|
Deana Collamer
Tempe - Surrounded by her husband, and family, Deana Collamer returned to her heavenly home Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Deana, or Gigi as her grandchildren would call her, was born July 28, 1940. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Richard Collamer, her mother Ellen Killian, sister Janeale Walker, brothers Gary Lawyer (Rosalie), Brent Lawyer (Rachel), Gaylen Lawyer (Dianne) and Vaughn Smith (Geri), children Kari Pike (Doug), Doug Newcomb (Bobbie Jo), Paul Newcomb (Janelle), Doug, Kimberlee, and Terry Collamer (Vicky), as well as 22 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her fathers Hugh Barzee and Tom Lawyer as well as her brother Kaye.Deana loved music and had a beautiful alto voice. She was an accomplished seamstress and her kitchen skills are legendary. Her office skills led to sixteen years as an executive secretary in the Arizona State House of Representatives. She was Jane D. Hull's administrative assistant when health problems required retirement.Deana's favorite job was being a mom, grandma. She loved being around her progeny- and every person who entered her home was considered family.Deana was a dedicated life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She had a testimony of Jesus Christ and understood this life is the time to prepare for the next. Her life and actions are a testament to how we can love one another and treat each other as children of God. A viewing will be held at Phoenix Memorial Park and Mortuary on April 21st, 2020 at 10am followed by an 11am outdoor service.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020