Debbie Lynn Cannata
Scottsdale - Debbie Lynn Cannata was born on February 19, 1955 in Cut Bank, Montana, and passed away in Scottsdale, Arizona on January 2, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with fallopian tube cancer.
Her surviving family includes her husband of 36 years, Rick Cannata and three children - Christina Cannata, Ricky Cannata, and Jessica (Logan) Kaczmarek, her brother Norm Anderson, as well as many loving brothers- and sisters-in-law, nephews, and close friends.
Debbie was born to Byron and Erma Anderson. She graduated from the University of Montana in 1977 and has been working as a registered dietitian ever since. Debbie and Rick met in Spokane, Washington and married on October 22, 1983. They moved to Arizona in 1987 where they started their family.
Debbie lived her life with more kindness, patience, generosity and love than most of us could imagine. Her smile was contagious and ever-present. Debbie showed her love and selflessness not only through her everyday actions but also through her incredible cooking and baking, which she spoiled her family and friends with on a regular basis. She made the world a better place for those around her.
A memorial service for Debbie will be held on January 9 at 10:30 am at the Franciscan Renewal Center, with a reception to immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Debbie's name to Colleen's Dream Foundation or the Foundation for Women's Cancer.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020