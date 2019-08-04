|
Debbie Snodgrass
Phoenix - Deborah Anne Snodgrass (Grass), 64, of Phoenix, Arizona passed away peacefully at home on July 27, 2019 after a 20 year battle with breast cancer. Born on August 9, 1954, in Phoenix, Arizona to Eldred and Belva Grass, Debbie was the oldest of five children. She graduated from Camelback High School and married the love of her life, David Snodgrass, September 30, 1972. Debbie and David had two sons, and once they were in school, she began working for Washington School District until she retired in 2007. Once retired she spent time with her grandchildren, attending many of their activities and traveling with David.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, Belva & Eldred Grass, and is survived by her husband Dave, sons Michael (Daydra) and Brandon (Suzy), Grandchildren Ethan, Sawyer, Mackenna & Gage, brothers Steve (Robin) Grass, Bob (Anne) Grass, sisters Janet (John) Torzala, Connie Grass (Marc Plunkett), aunts Arlene O'Connell, Pauline Eversole (Jim), uncle Gene Grass (Linda), step mother Flo Grass, step brothers Peter (Rhea) & John (Lisa) Lenstrohm, step sisters Diane (Joe) Volk, Rita (Matt) Lynch, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Debbie's love for animals leads us to ask, in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your favorite local animal shelter in her name, or if you don't have one, this is a great organization
https://www.loveupfoundation.org/donate/
A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, October 5, 2019 - Open House starting at 2:00pm, Snodgrass Residence, 4940 W. Grandview Rd., Glendale, AZ 85306
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 4, 2019