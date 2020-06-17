Debora HebertOn Sunday, May 24th, 2020, Debora Faye Hebert (Croswell) passed away peacefully with her children by her side.Debbie was born June 11, 1958 in Nebraska to John and Beverly Croswell. After graduating from the University of Arizona, she commissioned into the United States Air Force as an aircraft maintenance officer and transitioned into the Arizona Air National Guard where she retired as Colonel. She simultaneously had a successful career as a manager with Honeywell Corporation, Phoenix, AZDebbie was known for her athletic abilities in swimming, bowling, soccer and triathlons. She was a member of several sports teams including the Phoenix Desert Dragons, a breast cancer survivor dragon boat team. Debbie loved to live! She traveled throughout the world and was generous with her time, giving toward others and will be remembered for her mantra, "Peace, Joy, Happiness and Compassion".Debbie was proceeded in death by her parents, John and Beverly, and sister, Betsy. She is survived by her children, Ryan (Rhiannon) and Erin (Chris) and grandson, Carson, her brothers, John (Linda), Jim (Patti), sisters, Peggy, Susie (Cyrus), Mary (Bob), Kathy, Barbara (Howard), step-sisters, Judy (Harvey), Della, step-brother, Mike (Sarah), Aunt Betsy, and many cousins, nephews and nieces.A Celebration of Life is planned at a future date and will be posted on Debbie Hebert's Legacy Facebook Page. Donations in Debbie's memory can be made to: The Singletons, 13832 N 32nd St., Bldg. C Ste 134B, Phoenix, AZ 85032.