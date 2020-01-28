Services
Phoenix - Deborah Anne Watkins was born in Detroit, Michigan Jan. 12, 1958 and Passed Jan. 24, 2020 from ALS. She was incredibly beautiful inside and out. She is survived by two daughters Jennifer Presmyk, Kathryn (Cliff) Jenkins, husband Larry, 9 grandchildren,1 great granddaughter, 3 sisters, 3 brothers. Preceding her in death: 1 brother, parents Joseph R. and Esther H. (Snook) Shinn, infant son Michael, daughter Elizabeth, grandson Declan. Services will be Saturday Feb. 1, 2020 at the LDS church at 8710 N. 3rd Ave. Phx, Az. 85020. 10:00 AM viewing, 11:00 AM Service, with interment to follow. Flowers may be sent to Phoenix Memorial Park.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
