|
|
Deborah Colleen Rashkin
Scottsdale - Deborah Colleen Rashkin (McCleary), 66 passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Born April 20th, 1953 in Edmonton Alberta, Canada she relocated to the US where she would start a family and remain throughout her life. Deborah had a fearless spirit and her sheer determination to succeed showed from a young age. During her lifetime she was an accomplished Scottish highland dancer, author, seasoned traveler and mother. Quick to offer a kind smile and a hug, her generosity to make all around her feel loved and welcome was genuine. She is preceded by her parents Jack and Arquita (Bannerman) McCleary and cherished by her sister Shannon (Crane), three children, Ashley, Ben and Andrew and two grandchildren, Hannah and Hunter. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 9:30 AM at Paradise Memorial Gardens with Pastor Fred Doidge officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Messinger Indian School Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019