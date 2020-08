Or Copy this URL to Share

Deborah Correll



Deborah Correll, age 65, passed away on August 6, 2020. She is survived by her mother, Gladys Arnold, stepfather, Ron Arnold, sister, Vicki Varel, niece, Veronica Varel, and her lifetime friend, Debbie O'Malley Walk. Family thanks all who helped her in her last months. Debi's life will be celebrated by her immediate family at a later date.









