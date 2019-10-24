|
|
Deborah Hussey
Phoenix - Deborah May Hussey was born in Phoenix, AZ on 11-22-52. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Dan Nichols. Her survivors include her son Eric Page, his wife Cailin and beloved grandson, Austin. Deborah graduated from Maryvale High School and attended Phoenix College. She started working at RSD in 1986, and continued there until her demise. A memorial service will be held on November 9, 2019 at Aunt Chilada's 7330 N. Dream Draw Dr., Phoenix, AZ at 11a.m.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 24 to Nov. 3, 2019