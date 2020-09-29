Deborah Jane Holen
Tempe - Deborah Jane Holen died September 25, 2020 at her home in Tempe, Arizona.
Born August 7, 1951 to Borg and Frances (Christian) Holen in Roland, Iowa, Deborah was proud to have grown up in a small town of predominantly Norwegian heritage. Her grandfather, Olaf Holen came from Norway to become a Lutheran minister. His wife, Laura Anderson decided she did not like America and went home for a number of years to Norway. Deborah embodied that fierce independence.
She graduated from Iowa State University and moved to Arizona in 1974.She earned a Master's in Speech/Language Pathology & Audiology from ASU. Her early career was working with hearing impaired children in the Mesa Schools. Motivated by memories of her grandfather's sensitivity to his Norwegian accent, in the 1990s Deb created her own company, "Speak with Mastery," which helped foreign born speakers of English to reduce their accents. When she found other programs lacking, she created her own, wrote a book and was able to guarantee an 80 to 90% reduction of accent. Banner Hospitals, one of her largest clients, realized the importance of reducing the barriers of communication between health professionals and patients. She derived great joy from knowing that she had changed people's lives, helped them grow professionally and made a difference.
Deborah was a true friend. No one was more generous. She was the person on the end of the phone or by your side listening. She would tell you the truth and call you out on your beliefs or behavior. Deb was fun and had a wicked sense of humor. She was never without money on the outside of her purse in case she saw a person in need. Her many acts of quiet kindness brightened and enhanced the lives of friends as well as total strangers. She loved animals. From a young age she had many pets and enjoyed accompanying her father on vet calls. Her Great Danes were the true loves of her life - Tonji, Barkley, Titan and Jabbar.
Deborah is predeceased by her parents, grandparents and beloved brother Kevin. She is survived by her partner of 18 years, Atir Hassan who lovingly cared for her the past two years. She was beautiful, compassionate, honest, and forthright. She believed strongly in equality and caring for fellow humans. There is a Debbie size hole in our hearts. Also survived by a sister and 3 nieces.
A memorial will be planned at a later date. If you would like to be included, please email debholen2020@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, to which Deb was allergic and couldn't smell, please donate to a charity of your choice
or perform simple acts of generosity and kindness. She would love that.