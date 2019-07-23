Services
Mountain View Memorial Gardens
7900 East Main Street
Mesa, AZ 85207-8948
(480) 832-2850
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Debra Ann Grigsby, 59, of Mesa, Arizona passed away the morning of July 14, 2019 in her home. She was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota and was the second-youngest of four.

In life, she was known as a dedicated and thoughtful mother, a loyal and fierce friend, and an incredibly kind, generous and humble person who would do anything for her loved ones as well as any creature in need of assistance. She loved sweets, puzzles, investigative mysteries, and she almost always kept cats who were like family to her.

In passing, Debby joins her husband, Dan and daughter, Amy Thornell, and is survived by her parents Larry (Pat) Walker and Mary (Roger Wolf) Walker, her sons, Michael (Crystal) Button and Matthew (Sarah) Button, her siblings, Denny (Julie) Walker, Diane (Mark) Shannon and John Walker, her grandchildren, Daniel, Faith, Alissa, Matthew and Luke Button, Mike Chairez and Kimberly and Justin Thornell along with a large number of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as her cats: Sissy and Squeaky.

A service will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the Mountain View Funeral Home at 7900 E Main St, Mesa, AZ 85207, where Debby will be placed to rest for future visitation.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Arizona Humane Society.
Published in The Arizona Republic from July 23 to Aug. 6, 2019
