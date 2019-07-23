Services
Best Funeral Services, Inc.
9380 West Peoria Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345
(623) 486-1955
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Best Funeral Services, Inc.
9380 West Peoria Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra LeVander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra Lynn (Wieber) LeVander

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debra Lynn (Wieber) LeVander Obituary
Debra Lynn (Wieber) LeVander

Surprise, AZ. - Debra Lynn (Wieber) LeVander, born September 21, 1950 in Clear Lake, SD died in Surprise, AZ on July 6, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband Ed. Survived by her 2 brothers, Leroy (Kay) and Norm, daughter Maricarmen and grandson Alexander, step sons Randy (Beezy) and Ric (Christie), grand children Stephanie (John), Krista (Brad) and Jason (Darah) and 8 great grand children.

Services July 23 at 11 AM at Best Funeral Services, Peoria, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now