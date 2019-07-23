|
|
Debra Lynn (Wieber) LeVander
Surprise, AZ. - Debra Lynn (Wieber) LeVander, born September 21, 1950 in Clear Lake, SD died in Surprise, AZ on July 6, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband Ed. Survived by her 2 brothers, Leroy (Kay) and Norm, daughter Maricarmen and grandson Alexander, step sons Randy (Beezy) and Ric (Christie), grand children Stephanie (John), Krista (Brad) and Jason (Darah) and 8 great grand children.
Services July 23 at 11 AM at Best Funeral Services, Peoria, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 23, 2019