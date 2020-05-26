Debra Pulos
Scottsdale - Debra Thornton Peck Pulos, 80, joined our Lord, family and friends in her heavenly home on May 19, 2020, after a valiant struggle with ALS. She is survived by her husband, Mike, son David Peck (Pamela) and stepdaughters Krisann Kontaxis (Euthym) and Jennifer Pulos Nassos (Jonathan). She was the proud grandmother of Courtney, Tonimarie, Julian, Michael, Nicholas, Christian, Alianna and Georgia and proud great-grandmother of Brielle, Braxton, Benjamin, Reno, Ivan, Cisco, Julian, Jr. and Roman.
Born and raised in Iowa, she enjoyed her horses and working in her parents' restaurant, The Blue Willow. Debbie graduated from North High School in Des Moines, IA and attended Drake University before moving to Chicago, IL to become a flight attendant for United Airlines. After leaving United, she relocated to Phoenix, AZ with David and her parents, Red and Lou Thornton, in 1969 where she began working for Wayfaring Travel. Subsequently, Debbie was hired by Western Airlines as a hostess in the Horizon Club where her grace and charm were put to good use handling VIP customers. She was then promoted to Sales Representative for Western earning a reputation for knowledge, dependability, integrity and friendliness.
Debbie's love of decorating and cooking for her family made her home a favorite gathering place. She was fond of saying, "Laughter lightens your load. Never take yourself too seriously." Debbie was the most selfless person known to all. She always had stories which were long but the punchlines were worth the wait. She brought smiles to EVERYONE in her presence. Her kindness, quick wit and sweet smile will live on in the memories of her family and friends.
At a later date, a celebration of life will be held at The Old Spaghetti Factory, 1418 N. Central Ave., Phoenix, Arizona. Donations in her name may be made to the ALS Association, Arizona Chapter, 360 E. Coronado Rd., Suite 140, Phoenix, AZ 85004 or on their website webaz.alsa.org.
As much as we hated to lose her, she was ready and Heaven just gained a ONE OF A KIND. Rest in peace to our family glue. We love you and miss you so much. XOXOXO
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 26 to May 31, 2020.