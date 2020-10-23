1/1
Debra West Farnsworth
1950 - 2020
Debra West Farnsworth

Mesa - Please join us in mourning the passing of Debra West Farnsworth, aged 70, who passed away from heart failure at home on October 15, 2020, in Mesa, AZ.

Debi will be fondly remembered by her six children: Valerie Southwick, Greg Farnsworth, Alyson Gardner, Mike Farnsworth, Amy Rodriguez, and Bethany Slade, as well as her 18 grandchildren, and various grandpets.

Debi was born on October 11, 1950, in Thatcher, AZ. She was the oldest of Laval & Rosalee West's four children and is survived by her three siblings: Curt West, Tom West, and Ann Roe. Growing up, Debi enjoyed living in a small town and being so close to extended family. Her family moved to Grand Junction, CO, when she was in junior high and considered it a blessing, as it was here she met her husband, Morris Farnsworth. They were married on August 7, 1969, in the Salt Lake City Temple, and settled down in Mesa, AZ, and began a family.

Debi was a wonderful wife and mother, who filled her children's lives with a desire for learning After the youngest child started school, Debi resumed her college education, earning a Bachelor's degree from Arizona State University and a Masters degree in Education from Northern Arizona University. She worked for 20 years with the Tempe School District, teaching English Language Learners (ELL) students at Connolly Middle School until retiring in 2012. Debi relished the extra free time spending it with family, especially her grandchildren! Even while caring for her own aging parents for many years, her generous spirit shined through as time was made to volunteer as a reading coach and teacher mentor at Children First Leadership Academy in Phoenix. Once a teacher, always a teacher.

She felt great fulfillment in both her career and her family and was so proud of her kids and grandkids. Debi had a passion for learning and reading. She loved trees, bubble baths, road trips, and all things beautiful. Often, she could be found walking the trails and relaxing in the gardens at the Boyce Thompson Arboretum. Debi was many things in our family: a wife, mother, sister, daughter, friend, teacher, comforter, cheerleader, and so much more. We miss her dearly and strive to live up to her example of generosity and caring.

A woman of great faith, Debi was comforted to know that families can be together forever. Upon her death, she was reunited in heaven with her beloved husband, Morris Farnsworth, and her parents, Laval and Rosalee West.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 26, 10 am, at the Mesa Maricopa Stake Center, followed by interment at the Mesa Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society, or a cancer research nonprofit of your choice.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Mesa Maricopa Stake Center
Funeral services provided by
Meldrum Mortuary & Crematory
52 N. Macdonald
Mesa, AZ 85201
480-834-9255
