Phoenix - It is with great sadness that the family of Dee Belcher announces her passing on December 19, 2019. Dee was born in Michigan and raised in Michigan, Arizona and Illinois. Her love for the desert and its beautiful sunrises and sunsets brought her back to Phoenix in 1980 where she relocated her family and lived for 39 years. Dee was surrounded by family in both life and in death. Her presence lit up a room and left a heartfelt impression on all who had the pleasure of meeting her.
Dee worked at Turf Paradise for 25 years where she made many lasting friendships, but found her true calling as a realtor the past 15 years of her life. Her love for helping people and enthusiasm for her career contributed to her becoming top realtor of the year several times and winning several awards. Dee's love of traveling took her to Norway, Jamaica, the Northern Lights in Alaska, Italy, England, France, Australia and all across the United States.
Dee enjoyed going to plays, cooking, shopping, golfing, and gambling with friends and family. Her generosity was spread to all she met. Dee was an active member in her community, helping with John Jacobs Neighborhood and a local youth theater. She was an avid hiker. She hiked the Grand Canyon and over 100 miles at The Camino de Santiago in Spain, but she was most known by all on Shaw Butte Mountain, her favorite mountain. Dee loved the mountain and the other hikers so much she started a newsletter, The Shaw Butte News.
Dee was a beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, niece and friend. Dee was preceded in death by her parents and her son and is survived by her daughter/best friend, son, sisters, brothers, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other family, friends, and neighbors who loved her dearly. Dee was the "Queen Bee" of the family and our lives are forever changed without her.
Graveside service will be held on January 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Cemetery, 23015 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ with a Celebration of Life to follow at noon at North Mountain Visitor Center, 12950 N. 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to saveourmountains.org c/o Leslie Spencer-Snider, VP, North Mountain Visitor Center, 12950 N. 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85022.
Please bring your hiking shoes/boots if you would like to take a hike in honor of Dee during or after the Celebration of Life.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019