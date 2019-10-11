|
Dee (Foust) McSherry
Dee Ann Foust McSherry was born in Plymouth, Indiana on February 15, 1957 to Russell and Edith (Stoops) Foust. In 1960 Dee moved with her parents from Paris, Illinois to Scottsdale, Arizona where she remained. Graduating from Coronado HS in 1975, Dee remained close to many of her classmates.
On June 5, 1977 Dee and Robert McSherry were married. Dee loved being "mom" to their two sons, Eric and Bryce. She was involved in all their projects and events related to school and Boy Scouts.
Dee and Bob enjoyed family outings with their bicycle club that took them on many adventures in the area and beyond.
Dee was an organizer; the person who got things done. The word "can't" wasn't part of her vocabulary! Dee's many talents whether with a sewing machine or Shop Smith were evident in their home. She enjoyed sharing her crafts with her neighbors' ladies groups, as well as special gifts for family and friends.
Dee found her "second family" at Big Surf Waterpark for the past 15 years, where she was manager of all catering events. She loved organizing the events and lining up workers to feed the hundreds of hungry guests. BigSurf responded by naming the catering kitchen in her honor, where her photo now hangs to keep an eye on things!
Dee is survived by her husband, Bob, sons Eric McSherry, Bryce McSherry and his special friend Sarah Ferguson, along with her cousins Janet (John) Posey, Linda (Glenn) Starr, Mark (Becky) Troyer and Kevin (Suzi) Troyer, many neighbors, friends and her Big Surf family.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 11 to Oct. 15, 2019