Dee Riddell Harris passed away March 1, 2020. He was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1939 to DB and Marna Ruth Harris and lived in many midwestern states and Colombia and Mexico as a child. He graduated high school from Staunton Military Academy in Staunton Virginia and Tulsa University. After 6 years as a Naval officer he attended Wisconsin Law School. He began his career in securities regulation in Michigan before moving to Arizona in December 1976. He was first Assistant Director of Securities with the Arizona Corporation Commission and after a few years in the real estate securities industry returned as Director from 1989 to 1997. He served as President of the North American Securities Administrators Association from 1995 to 1996. Thereafter he was involved in investment banking and in activities supporting entrepreneurship and small business investment, including the Arizona Angels Venture Group, Enterprise Network and Arizona Business Leadership Association. He also taught securities law for four semesters as an adjunct professor at ASU College of Law. He is survived by his wife of 47 years Jean, his niece Marna Harris and his nephew Guy Harris and family. A private burial service will be held in Purcell, Oklahoma. Memorial donations may be made to the Hospice of the Valley, Phoenix.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020