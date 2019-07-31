|
|
Delbert Ellis
Newberg, OR. - Delbert (Del) passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 20, 2019 at 87 years of age. Del was born in Newberg, Oregon on June 11, 1932, to Delbert (Speck) and Maxine Ellis.
Del grew up in Newberg and graduated from Newberg High School in 1950. In 1952, he married Jessie Garrick and they had three daughters. Del attended Oregon State University and graduated in 1954 with a degree in business administration. After serving three years as a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force, he joined the national certified public accounting firm of Ernst & Ernst. He served as manager of the Portland office until 1965, when he joined Commonwealth as controller.
Del continued a very successful career in the financial industry in Portland, working with Amfac Mortgage and GE Mortgage, and held positions of controller, financial vice president, executive vice president, and president.
In 1983 Del and Jessie moved to Arizona, where Del continued working in the financial/banking industry, first as executive vice president of MeraBank, and eventually retiring in 1993 from Bank of America as a executive vice president.
Del and Jessie spent many happy years in Arizona, making many close friends. In 2003, they returned to Newberg to live full time on their beloved Bell Road vineyard.
Del stayed active in his retirement by serving on the Board of Directors for the Heritage Bank out of Chicago.
Del enjoyed many hobbies, but was especially passionate about fishing, wine, the Oregon State Beavers, and golf. Del had the opportunity to play at some of the finest golf courses in the U.S. and abroad.
Even though Del and Jessie traveled extensively, one of their favorite activities was to spend time with family and friends at their Oregon beach house.
Del was preceded in death by Jessie, his wife of sixty-two years, and by his parents, Maxine and Speck Ellis.
Del is survived by his daughters, Debbie Smith, Kristi (Grady) Gassner, Teresa (Darren) Shelburne; eight grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter.
An open house to celebrate his life will be held at the Dobbes Family Estate Winery in Dundee, Oregon on August 8th, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm.
Remembrances can be made to the or his treasured Oregon State University Baseball program.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 31, 2019