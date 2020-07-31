Delbert Glenn Seppanen
Phoenix - Delbert Glenn Seppanen, 93
May 4, 1927-July 30, 2020. Born in Rock, Michigan to Paul and Lempi Seppanen. After graduation from Rock High School he enlisted as a Seaman 1st class in the U.S. Navy. After the Navy he found his way to Chicago. While working in a bank, he met the love of his life Mary (Orchard) Seppanen, they married September 7, 1951. They were married 56 years until her death in 2007. Together they moved to East Lansing so Del could pursue his degree in landscape architecture at Michigan State. They moved to Columbus, OH, back to Chicago and finally to Phoenix (1959) where he landed his dream job as principal landscape architect for the city. His biggest accomplishment in his career was "saving the Phoenix mountains," said Seppanen. Upon retirement he and Mary were able to follow his passion of traveling. Together their travels spanned the globe. He is survived by his children; Glenn Seppanen (wife Terri), Keith Seppanen (wife Kathleen), Karen Owens (husband Tony) and two grandchildren Charles Seppanen and Maggie Owens. Del will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery.
