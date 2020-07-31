1/
Delbert Glenn Seppanen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delbert Glenn Seppanen

Phoenix - Delbert Glenn Seppanen, 93

May 4, 1927-July 30, 2020. Born in Rock, Michigan to Paul and Lempi Seppanen. After graduation from Rock High School he enlisted as a Seaman 1st class in the U.S. Navy. After the Navy he found his way to Chicago. While working in a bank, he met the love of his life Mary (Orchard) Seppanen, they married September 7, 1951. They were married 56 years until her death in 2007. Together they moved to East Lansing so Del could pursue his degree in landscape architecture at Michigan State. They moved to Columbus, OH, back to Chicago and finally to Phoenix (1959) where he landed his dream job as principal landscape architect for the city. His biggest accomplishment in his career was "saving the Phoenix mountains," said Seppanen. Upon retirement he and Mary were able to follow his passion of traveling. Together their travels spanned the globe. He is survived by his children; Glenn Seppanen (wife Terri), Keith Seppanen (wife Kathleen), Karen Owens (husband Tony) and two grandchildren Charles Seppanen and Maggie Owens. Del will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery.

Please visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved