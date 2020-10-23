Dr. Delbert OpieMesa - DR. DELBERT LYNN OPIE, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away, on October 17, 2020. Delbert was born in Mesa, Arizona on August 14, 1930 to Thomas Henry Opie and Gertrude Mary Ellen Thompson. Lifelong resident of Mesa, he was ninth of thirteen children with eight brothers and four sisters. Delbert has the fondest of memories of growing up in Lehi, where he attended Lehi Elementary School and graduated from Mesa High School, class of 1948. He married his childhood sweetheart, Muriel Marlene (Molly) Freeman, September 6, 1952 in the Mesa Temple and together they raised a loving family of eight children. Delbert earned his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport Iowa. Immediately following his graduation he was drafted into the United States Army where he served as an X-ray technician before opening his Chiropractic practice in Mesa AZ. Dr. Opie celebrated 50 years of dedicated service in Chiropractic before retiring. He was very active in the Arizona State Chiropractic Association serving more than 20 years on the Board of Directors, including 2 terms as President of the Association. Delbert was a faithful, lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, twice serving as Bishop in the Lehi, Arizona Stake. His exemplary life was one of tireless service to God, family and community. Delbert and his sweet Marlene taught marriage enrichment seminars throughout the United States and served as missionaries at the LDS Family Genealogical Center. Delbert was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Molly Marlene in 2004. He is survived by his children: Debra (Gary) Stoddard; Douglas Delbert (Valerie) Opie; Mitchell Lynn (Debbie) Opie; Tamra (Duane) Gross; Paul Andrew Opie; Charlene (Matthew) Hogle; Jody (Daniel) Ethington; Garry John Thomas Opie; 30 grandchildren and 58 great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Opie Maupin. A visitation will be held Thursday, October 29, at the Lehi Stake Center, 1430 N Grand, Mesa, from 6:00 - 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be Friday, October 30, at the same address with visitation from 9:00 and services starting at 10:00 am.