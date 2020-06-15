Delia Morolloqui
1929 - 2020
Delia Morolloqui

Phoenix - Delia R. Morolloqui was born on June 19, 1929 to Rodolfo and Angelita Redondo. Delia was proceeded in death by her husband, Pete Morolloqui. She is survived a host of nieces and nephews and many friends. She loved music and singing with her loved ones. More than anything she loved to dance. Delia met her close friend Esther Vidal in 1989 and together built their own business and a special bond. Delia was loving to everyone she met and throughout her life she built lasting friendships. Her smile and loving spirit will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Services will be held at Resthaven/Carr-Tenney Mortuary 4310 E. Southern Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85042. Viewing will be held from 5pm-7pm followed by Rosary from 7pm-8pm. Funeral Service will be held June 20, 2020 at 9 am and she will be laid to rest at Guadalupe Cemetery 4649 S. Beck Ave., Tempe, AZ 85282 immediately after funeral services.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Service
09:00 AM
Resthaven / Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens
JUN
20
Burial
Guadalupe Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven / Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens
4310 East Southern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85042
6024370436
