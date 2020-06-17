Delilah "Dee" ElzeyDelilah "Dee" Elzey, born to Grover Cleveland and Anna Hull in Enid, Oklahoma in June, 1917, "Dee" passed away April 10th, 2020, at the age of 102. The family moved to Arizona in her early years, where she resided until 1989. Married to Budd Elzey in 1938, Dee was a stay at home mother raising and mentoring her two sons, Wayne and Jerry, always willing to do whatever was needed for their various activities and endeavors. With her duty done and the sons raised and out on their own, she began her own career in the retail clothes business in Phoenix, working for various clothing stores in the area. After her 40 year marriage ended in 1975, she continue working in the area until 1989. She then decided to move to Santa Rosa to be closer to her granddaughter Ashely, who was 11 at the time. She lived in the Oakmont retirement community for 20 years, before residing with Wayne and Debbie for the last ten years. Not that she thought it was necessary. Dee was a fiercely independent person and didn't want to be a burden on anyone. She thought she could still drive up until about 100 years old. During the first 20 years in Santa Rosa, she stayed busy working in the retail clothing business in shops in Montgomery Village. She loved watching Ashley grow up through her formative years and start a family of her own with her husband Brandon. She loved sparring with Brandon. He would always be kidding her about something. Ashley and her three daughters, Kensey, Kaylin and Karsyn, were her pride and joy. The three great-granddaughters would always bring a smile and laughter to her with their goofy routines and dances they would make and perform for her. After a recent fall and hospitalization, she took residence at the Summerfield Care Home. With each visit she would always ask, "What are Ashley and the girls doing today?" Dee was preceded in death by her beloved sister Francis Hulton whom she loved. She is survived by sons Wayne and Jerry, daughters in law Debbie and Nancy, grandchildren Ashley, Debbie and Jay, five great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren, nieces Marsha and Leslie and nephew David. No services are planned at this time. She didn't want a lot of "fuss." Arrangements made by Eggen & Lance Chapel. Private final interment at Santa Rosa Memorial Park, Hillcrest Crypts.