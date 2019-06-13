Della Marie (Spaid) Lelakowski



Litchfield Park - Della Marie (Spaid) Lelakowski of Litchfield Park, Arizona, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2019. Della was born the eldest of four children, in Syracuse, New York to Frederic and Frances Spaid on April 7, 1943.



Della attended school at Fabius Central and married Robert Lelakowski, remaining in New York until moving to Arizona in 1971. While in Phoenix, she received Bachelor's and Master's degrees and taught high school English for many years.



Upon retirement, Della volunteered in many organizations including the Juvenile Justice Court and the New Life Center against domestic violence. She was very active in her book clubs and in her church. She had a strong faith in God and St. Francis of Assisi.



Della loved to read, sew, and garden. Della also loved animals, especially her dogs. When she was younger, Della owned horses and loved to ride. Most of all, Della loved her family. Whether it was camping or staying at home, Della always had plenty of food to cater to anyone's special taste and she was hospitable to all. Family gatherings were her favorite. There was always an abundance of laughter.



Della is survived by her daughter Julie McCarty (Terry) of Minnesota, son Rob (Laura) Lelakowski, son Larry (Monica) Lelakowski, son Tim (Michaela) Lelakowski and sister Sarah Herzog, all of Arizona. She is also survived by her six loving grandchildren (Robbie, Theo, Tyler, Gianna, Karsyn and Adley) of whom she was so proud and by other loving family members and friends. Della was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather Paul Richardson, brother Clinton Spaid and sister Laurie Richardson.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM (visitation at 9:00 AM) at St. Peter's Episcopal Church at 400 Old Litchfield Road in Litchfield Park, AZ 85340 followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery at 9925 W. Thomas, Avondale, AZ 85392. A reception at St. Peter's will follow the burial.



Donations in her name may be made to St. Peter's Episcopal Church or New Life Center (P.O. Box 5005, Goodyear, AZ 85338). Condolences for the family may be left at www.ThompsonFuneralChapel.com. Published in The Arizona Republic on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary