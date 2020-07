Or Copy this URL to Share

Glendale - Delmer Pennington 87 of Glendale, Arizona passed away July 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years. Delmer leaves behind a daughter, Phillis Wilson and two sons, Terry Pennington and Rickie Pennington, 9 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. Graveside service is July 20 at 9am at the West Resthaven Cemetery 6450 W. Northern Ave., Glendale, Az. 85301









