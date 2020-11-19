Delora Cheryl Roanhorse



Phoenix - Delora Cheryl Roanhorse, age 63, passed away on Monday morning, November, 16, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ due to complications of the COVID-19 virus.



Delora was born on June 7, 1957 in Rehoboth, New Mexico, the third child of what was to be 8 children, to John Jr. and Grace Roanhorse.



She was raised on the Navajo reservation to a large and devoted family near Window Rock, AZ. She was as proud of her Dine heritage - maternal clan, Ta'neeszahnii (Tangled People clan), and paternal clan, Kinyaa'áanii (Towering House People clan) - as she was a loyal Seattle Seahawks fan!



She graduated from St. Michael's Indian High School in May 1976. She attended Phoenix College and graduated with an Associate Arts degree.



At the time of her death, she was employed at the Carl T. Hayden Veterans' Administration Medical Center where she worked for over 30 years. Previous to that, she worked for the Phoenix Indian Medical Center.



She leaves behind her beloved daughter, Lauren Mitchell; sisters Verree Roanhorse and Vivienne Roanhorse; and brothers Darwyn Roanhorse and John Roanhorse III. As well, she is survived by 7 nieces and nephews, and many extended family members.



A celebration of life will be held on Friday, November, 20, 2020 at Phoenix Christian Reformed Church, 2438 East Earll Drive, Phoenix, AZ, 85016, at 3:00pm. The church requires masks and will exercise social distancing protocol. Interment will be in Rehoboth, New Mexico on Monday November, 23, 2020.









