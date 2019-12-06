Services
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Delores Christie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delores Christie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delores Christie Obituary
Delores Christie

Phoenix - Delores Naomi Clary Christie passed away peacefully at age 89 at her home in Phoenix AZ on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Dee was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to many. She is survived by five children Michael (Catherine), Patricia Spine (George), Kay Cardoni (John), Pamela Jensen (Richard) and Jeffery (Elizabeth), 11 grandchildren, Brian (Patti), Matthew (Courtney), Christie Buss ( Andrew), Amy Welsh (Michael), Lauren, Jeffrey (fiancé Himeka), Anna, Ashley, Sarah, Benjamin, Samuel and three great grandchildren, Quinn Welsh, Jameson Welsh and Bryn Christie (Brian and Patti); Dee was the second born of 7 children and was raised in New Lisbon, WI, and 2 brothers Jack Clary (Mary) and Glen Clary (Carol), 2 sisters Phyllis Johnson, and Audrey Schmocker (Ernie). She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and 2 brothers.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 7th, 11:00am at Messinger Mortuary 7601 East Indian School Road, Scottsdale, AZ with Pastor Trent Renner presiding.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -