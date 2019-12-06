|
Delores Christie
Phoenix - Delores Naomi Clary Christie passed away peacefully at age 89 at her home in Phoenix AZ on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Dee was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to many. She is survived by five children Michael (Catherine), Patricia Spine (George), Kay Cardoni (John), Pamela Jensen (Richard) and Jeffery (Elizabeth), 11 grandchildren, Brian (Patti), Matthew (Courtney), Christie Buss ( Andrew), Amy Welsh (Michael), Lauren, Jeffrey (fiancé Himeka), Anna, Ashley, Sarah, Benjamin, Samuel and three great grandchildren, Quinn Welsh, Jameson Welsh and Bryn Christie (Brian and Patti); Dee was the second born of 7 children and was raised in New Lisbon, WI, and 2 brothers Jack Clary (Mary) and Glen Clary (Carol), 2 sisters Phyllis Johnson, and Audrey Schmocker (Ernie). She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and 2 brothers.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 7th, 11:00am at Messinger Mortuary 7601 East Indian School Road, Scottsdale, AZ with Pastor Trent Renner presiding.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Dec. 6, 2019