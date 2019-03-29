Services
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
6180 W. Utopia Rd
Glendale, AZ
Delores Foster


Delores Foster Obituary
Delores Foster

Sedona - 1931-2019

Loving wife, caring mom, and devout Catholic, Delores Foster passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019.

"Our dream is of a successful family with kids that love and care about each other and are friends into their adult lives. We seemed to have achieved this." Delores married Fred, the love of her life, 69 years ago. Together they had seven children, ten grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren (soon to be twelve).

Mom and Dad taught us to lead lives of impact and significance. Mom was a fan of diligence, and personal strength, and we believed in her genuine encouragement. Ours was a house filled with laughter and noise.

Delores acquired her bachelors and master's degrees over a period of 10 years, while raising the family. She began her professional career when "the kids were older" at Glendale American Elementary as the school librarian. After retirement, Fred and Dee enjoyed many years together in Sedona, AZ.

Please join our family at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 6180 W. Utopia Rd., Glendale, AZ 85308, for Delores's funeral mass on Thursday, April 4th at 10:00 am. A lunch reception will immediately follow in the church hall. A private family graveside service will also take place.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making donations to the Glendale American library in honor and memory of our mother, Delores Foster: Glendale Elementary School District, Attn: Business Services Office, 7301 N. 58th Ave., Glendale, AZ 85301. All checks should reference "Donation for the library in memory of Delores Foster."
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 29 to Apr. 3, 2019
