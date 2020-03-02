|
|
Delores LaVonne (Holm) Kalainov
Delores LaVonne (Holm) Kalainov, known her entire life as Lori to family and friends, was born on October 31, 1933, in Sherman, South Dakota to A.B. and Lillie Holm. She was the second oldest of four daughters. Lori resided in South Dakota until her family moved to Mayville, North Dakota when she was twelve years old. Many of her early years were spent in church activities at Mayville Lutheran Church. Following her graduation from Mayville High School, Lori attended Mayville State University where her father was a professor. After three years, she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English, Math, and Library Sciences. Upon graduation she remained in a newsletter Round Robbin with her fellow high school classmates until her death.
Lori met her husband, Sam, at North Dakota State University and they were married on August 10, 1957. She and Sam initially resided in Fargo, North Dakota where she worked as an English teacher and librarian. She also sold World Book Encyclopedias and pursued graduate studies at North Dakota State University. They subsequently moved to Des Moines, Iowa in 1960 after Sam accepted an executive position at American Mutual Life Insurance Company. Lori started working as an English teacher and librarian for the Des Moines Independent Community School District. She also pursued further graduate studies at Drake University.
Lori and Sam's loving marriage produced two sons, John and David, both born in Des Moines, Iowa. She was a very caring and dedicated mother. John graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, and is a retired Army officer. David graduated from Stanford University and the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, and is an orthopedic hand surgeon.
Lori's priorities in life were God, her husband, children, extended family and her many friends. She possessed tremendous talent, was quick witted, and avidly volunteered her time and energy to numerous causes within her beloved community. During her life she taught Bible classes for adults and led Vacation Bible School in the Lutheran Church. She was a lifelong PEO member who was actively involved in many of their philanthropic efforts. One of her significant accomplishments was to co-chair the effort to build the Hospice of Central Iowa's Kavanagh House, the second hospice house in the United States. She was a member of the Friendship Force representing the United States and was involved in the inaugural trip to Ireland led by Billie Ray and Wes Boldt. She subsequently hosted two Irish families in Des Moines. She also served on numerous boards to include the of Central Iowa, Friends of the Public Libraries of Des Moines, and the Board of Directors for the Des Moines Metro Opera and for the Orchard Place, a child services facility. She left a positive imprint on everything she touched.
Lori is survived by her son John, daughter-in-law Kyong Hui and granddaughter Samantha of Bel Air, Maryland; her son David, daughter-in-law Julie, granddaughters Sydney and Hailey, and grandson Lucas of Kenilworth, Illinois; and her sisters, Sharon and Sonya of Grand Forks, North Dakota. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband Sam; her parents; and her older sister, Beverly.
Services will be held at Wesley Acres, 3520 Grand Avenue in Des Moines, Iowa on March 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.
Memorials may be directed to the Des Moines Symphony, the Des Moines Art Center, Saint John's Lutheran Church or to the Hospice of Central Iowa Foundation which is now known as EveryStep. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020