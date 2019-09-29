Services
St Joan of Arc Catholic Church
3801 E Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
3801 East Greenway Road,
Phoenix,, AZ
Delores Mischik Obituary
Phoenix - Delores "Dee" Mischik, 84, passed away at Pacifica Senior Living, Phoenix, Arizona, on September 22, 2019. Delores was born in Detroit, Michigan, on September 19, 1935, to Ignatius and Anna Zielinski, who preceded her in death. In 1953, she married Joseph Mischik, who preceded her in death in 1991. She was also predeceased by her sister, Sister Valerie Zielinski, O.P., and her brothers, Clement and Walter Zielinski. Delores is survived by her sister, Geneve Robb of Chandler, her son, Joseph Jr. (Karen) of Scottsdale, her daughters, Karen (Stephen) Smith of Lake City, Florida, and Debra (William) Dimond of Scottsdale. She is also survived by four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Mass for Delores will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3801 East Greenway Road, Phoenix, followed by a graveside service at Paradise Memorial Gardens, 9300 East Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the at .
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 29, 2019
