DeLos Dae Stolp



Watertown, SD - DeLos Dae Stolp, 88, formerly of Watertown, SD, passed away on May 1, 2020 in Sun City, AZ. There will be no service. DeLos was born on July 11, 1931 to Ralph and Bessie (Erickson) Stolp and grew up on the family farm west of Hayti, SD. He married Phyllis Robish in 1948, and in 1950 joined the South Dakota National Guard. Delos and Phillis had six children before the marriage ended. He enlisted for active duty in the U.S. Army in 1958. He then married Helen Terrier and had three more children.



He served two tours in Vietnam as a Sniper and a Sniper instructor. He won numerous competitions and awards as a member of the National Army Rifle Team. His commendations include: National Defense Service Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal w/60 DEV, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry w/Palm, Meritorious Unit Citation and three Overseas Bars. DeLos was honorably discharged from the Army in 1976.



In 1996 he married Zenaida Mier and they lived most of their married life in Sun City, AZ. He is survived by his wife and nine children: Jimmy, Dennis, Richard, Jerry, Donita, Colita, DeeAnne, Bob and Jackie. He was also survived by 30 grandchildren, 115 great-grandchildren and 20 great-great grandchildren; his brothers Orvis, Gordon, Gary and his sister Judy and many nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Curt.









