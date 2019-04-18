|
Delphine Marie Birberick, 96, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Friendship Village in Tempe. Born June 10, 1922 in Detroit, Michigan, she is predeceased by her parents, Frank and Bertha Jerger, her late husband of 55 years, Donald Birberick of Detroit, Michigan, and her three siblings, Eleanor, Barbara, and Frank.
Fully embracing life in Arizona, Delphine enjoyed the pristine desert and northern landscapes. She had a great appreciation of culture, travel, and the arts. Delphine was an avid reader and enjoyed exploring new places. Through her many decades of work she always held the respect of her colleagues for her work ethic and high integrity. Family was important to her and she took great pride in the accomplishments of all the generations of her family.
Delphine is survived by her daughter, Anne, her son, Richard, three grandchildren, Brittany, Richie and Donny, and a number of other loving relatives and friends.
A memorial celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 142 N. Date, Mesa, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley at 1510 E. Flower Street, Phoenix, Arizona 85014 or
www.HOV.org.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019