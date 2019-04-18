Services
First Evangelical Lutheran Chr
142 N Date
Mesa, AZ 85201
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
First Evangelical Lutheran Church
142 N. Date
Mesa, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Delphine Birberick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delphine Marie Birberick


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Delphine Marie Birberick Obituary
Delphine Marie Birberick, 96, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Friendship Village in Tempe. Born June 10, 1922 in Detroit, Michigan, she is predeceased by her parents, Frank and Bertha Jerger, her late husband of 55 years, Donald Birberick of Detroit, Michigan, and her three siblings, Eleanor, Barbara, and Frank.

Fully embracing life in Arizona, Delphine enjoyed the pristine desert and northern landscapes. She had a great appreciation of culture, travel, and the arts. Delphine was an avid reader and enjoyed exploring new places. Through her many decades of work she always held the respect of her colleagues for her work ethic and high integrity. Family was important to her and she took great pride in the accomplishments of all the generations of her family.

Delphine is survived by her daughter, Anne, her son, Richard, three grandchildren, Brittany, Richie and Donny, and a number of other loving relatives and friends.

A memorial celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 142 N. Date, Mesa, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley at 1510 E. Flower Street, Phoenix, Arizona 85014 or

www.HOV.org.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.