Glendale - Delyte L. McClure, 96, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 21, 2020. She was born on March 11, 1924 in Vandergrift, Pa. and moved to Arizona with her husband and children in 1958. Delyte is preceded in death by her parents Edward L. and Dortha M. McClelland, her younger brother Edward McClelland, her husband John F. McClure, sons Gary W. McClure and John A. McClure, and granddaughter Alisa C. Rosen. Delyte had a strong faith and we are comforted by the fact that she is reunited with these family members now in heaven. Delyte was a registered nurse with her training completed at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA. In Arizona she worked as a nurse at Doctors Hospital and Judson School. Over the years, Delyte and John (through her husband's work at Motorola) lived in South Korea, the Philippines, Mexico, and Scotland. During these times they traveled around and saw much of the world. Delyte is survived by her sister Phyllis G. Alker, sons Terry L. Mcclure, Edward R. McClure, and Michael C. McClure, along with her daughter "Cricket" Deborah D. Walker Cohen, 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. A small service was held at Green Acres Mortuary on April 25th. A larger 'Celebration of Life' is being scheduled for a later date.









