Denise Ensdorff
Phoenix - Denise Ann Ensdorff, 58, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 while traveling for business. Denise was born on September 6,1960 in Rockford, Illinois to Chuck and Sue Thomas.
She will be remembered by her parents, two children, Tyaska and Taylor, daughter-in-law Lanie, grandson Richard, and siblings Kellee, Kim, Chuck, Mike, Debbie, and Susie, as well as their respective families. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard Ensdorff.
Denise earned her master's degree in Social Work at George Williams College and spent her 33 year career empowering children and families across Colorado and Arizona. Most recently, she dedicated herself to the families she served as the President and CEO of Arizona's Children Association as well as through her work on the boards of the Arizona Council of Human Service Providers and the Children's Home Society of America. During her years in these leadership roles, she helped support the introduction of Neurosequential Model of Therapeutics to the state, advocated for LGBTQ adoption, and showed unwavering passion for preserving and supporting families in need. Her exemplary leadership and dedication to her work will have a lasting impact on the communities she served.
Denise was a lover of life and spread joy through many avenues. Whether it be through sharing a love of music with her children, traveling with those she held dear, or through her abundance of love for her grandson and family, she never fell short of sharing her passion for love and life with all around her. She was known and loved by many, professionally and in her personal life, and thus her beautiful spirit, unrelenting optimism, and her infectious laugh will not soon be forgotten.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 5:30-8:00 pm on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at The University Club of Phoenix, 39 E. Monte Vista Road, Phoenix. In regards to this event, the family requests a wardrobe of vibrant colors be worn as to honor Denise's lively and colorful outlook on life.
To send condolences or to share memories with the family please send cards or letters to Arizona's Children Association, who then will share these with the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to honor Denise's passion for the advocacy of Arizona's children by accepting donations to the Denise Ensdorff Memorial Fund. Checks can be made payable to Arizona's Children Association with a mention of Denise Ensdorff and can be sent to: Arizona's Children Association 3636 N Central Avenue #200 Phoenix, AZ 85012. Donations are also being accepted at https://www.arizonaschildren.org/donation-form/
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 29, 2019