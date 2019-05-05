Services
Phoenix - Denise Lee (Lake) McQuiston, born on October 6, 1951 in Glendale, Arizona, to the late Ardis McKown and the late Ralph E. Lake, passed away at age 67 on March 29, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. Denise learned contracts at Honeywell early in her career and then was trained as a respiratory therapist, working at Banner Good Samaritan Hospital. She then held various positions

in the managed care arena in the Phoenix market, including with Kindred, Schaller Anderson and United-Optum. Denise is survived by her sons, Shawn Wilky and Travis Wilky; brother, John E. Lake; sister, Connie Buce; and grandchildren, Briana Wilky, Cody Schafer, Grant Wilky, Payton Wilky, and Kendall Wilky. She loved antiquing, hanging with friends, and shopping, and is remembered for her sense of humor. Friends and family are invited to attend the Memorial Service, officiated by Pastor Tom Wick, on Friday, May 10 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 7102 N. 58th Dr., Glendale.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 5, 2019
