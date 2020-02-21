Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Ponzeline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise Ponzeline

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Denise Ponzeline Obituary
Denise Ponzeline

Scottsdale - Denise M. Ponzeline, lovingly known as "Princess Denise," 52, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on Feb 19, 2020 with family by her side. Denise was born Sept 12, 1967 in Pittsburgh, PA. She was a beloved educator in the Scottsdale Unified School District, as well as an avid photographer. She loved teaching, and learning, completing her Master's degree at NAU in Flagstaff. Denise is survived by her two sons Michel and Diante, father Dante, two sisters Deborah and Dina (HD), three nephews Cam, Zach, and Dontay, and many loved ones. A memorial mass will be held Monday, Feb 24th at 2pm. St Patrick Catholic Community on 10815 N. 84th St.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -