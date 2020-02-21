|
Denise Ponzeline
Scottsdale - Denise M. Ponzeline, lovingly known as "Princess Denise," 52, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on Feb 19, 2020 with family by her side. Denise was born Sept 12, 1967 in Pittsburgh, PA. She was a beloved educator in the Scottsdale Unified School District, as well as an avid photographer. She loved teaching, and learning, completing her Master's degree at NAU in Flagstaff. Denise is survived by her two sons Michel and Diante, father Dante, two sisters Deborah and Dina (HD), three nephews Cam, Zach, and Dontay, and many loved ones. A memorial mass will be held Monday, Feb 24th at 2pm. St Patrick Catholic Community on 10815 N. 84th St.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020