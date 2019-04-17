|
|
Dennis Alan Griffin
Phoenix - Dennis Alan Griffin born August 6th 1946 a Vietnam veteran, beloved father and papa passed March 24th 2019. He is survived by his brother Ken and family. 3 children Heather, Kelly and Scott along with 4 grandchildren Gabriel, Miah, Jaedon and Sully.
He was born in Chicago and moved to Arizona in 1976 after visiting the southwest and falling in love with it. He was a dedicated milk man for 40 years that always delivered. He was a die-hard sports fans whose love for his Cubbies & Da Bears ran deep!
And with that we leave you with some of his words of wisdom. Wet birds don't fly at night, don't ever let your meat loaf and never ever pet a burning dog. Boom baby!
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 17, 2019