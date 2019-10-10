|
Dennis Earle Hawker
Mesa - Dennis Earle Hawker - Born September 16, 1943 in Council Bluffs, IA passed away October 6th in Mesa, AZ.
Dennis was a 1965 graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point where he met his wife of 53 years, Diane. After serving 2 tours in Vietnam, he along with Diane and their two children moved to Illinois where he attended the University of Illinois and earned his Masters' in Mechanical Engineering. He was then hired as an environmental engineer for Barton-Aschman in Evanston, IL. While working full time he attended night school and earned his MBA from the University of Chicago. In 1978, he and the family moved to Arizona where he joined his brother, Keno in the asphalt business. Dennis was very involved in the Mesa community. He was a member of the Mesa Rotary Club, Mesa HoHoKams and the Mesa Country Club. He was "Big Ho" of the HoHoKams and served as president of the Mesa Country Club. He also served for over 30 years on John McCain's academy selection committee where he held a leadership position. Dennis was an Eagle Scout, pilot, world traveler and avid golfer.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Hawker; brother, Keno Hawker; daughter, Holly (Graham) Melstrand; son, Barry Hawker; 2 grandsons, Bernie (Lyy) Huerta and David Hawker; one granddaughter, Evy Melstrand; 2 great-granddaughters; several cousins, nieces and nephews and one fat dog. Love you Dad!!
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Mesa Country Club at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019