Dennis Edward Wales
Dennis Edward Wales

Denny Wales, age 78, died at home on August 3, 2020, in Scottsdale, Arizona surrounded by his family.

Born in Toledo, Ohio, Denny was the son of Harvey Sr. and Henrietta Wales, and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1959.

After marrying, he worked as a computer programmer before earning his BBA from the University of Toledo. He enjoyed his career as a commercial insulation salesman for Owens Corning in Toledo, Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Scottsdale, Arizona before retiring after 35 years.

Denny was passionate about his work with Right to Life. He received awards in both Michigan and Arizona for his volunteer service. He was proud of his fifteen years as a basketball referee. Denny had a unique, playful and mischievous sense of humor and his stories, both true and embellished delighted all.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years Jan, daughter Beth Denhof (Dan), son Doug Wales (Lisa), grandchildren Alex, Rachel, Matt and Luke Denhof and Ian and Aidan Wales, and two brothers.

Funeral Mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament, 11300 N. 64th St. Scottsdale, AZ 85254 on Monday, August 10 at 10am, with video celebration beginning at 9am in the church. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Right to Life or Hospice of the Valley, Scottsdale. Visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
