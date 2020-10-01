Dennis I. Sundt



Sun City - Age 72 of Sun City, Arizona passed away on September 19, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Ingebrit & Alvera; sister Carol Belisle. Survived by wife Patricia (Cassidy) Sundt; children, Tania and Mark (Kati); grandchildren Madeline and Kayden; brother Ronald (Bonnie). Also. Survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Dennis was born and raised in Wisconsin. He served as an MP in the US Army and then moved to Minnesota where worked and retired from the Minneapolis VA Hospital. Dennis will be remembered for his huge heart and great sense of humor. He will be greatly missed. A memorial will be held at a later date.









