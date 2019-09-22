|
|
Dennis James Swaton
Prescott Valley - Dennis James Swaton, 63, of Prescott Valley passed away Sept. 18, 2019. Born in Bay City, Michigan, Mr. Swaton was a longtime West Valley resident. He enjoyed a long career as a barber and owned his own barber shop in Avondale known as "Dennis's Place". When not barbering, Dennis loved to play golf. He is survived by his wife Diane Swaton; mother Nina Swaton; children Jill Jaquin (Don), Shane Barnes (Bobbi), Tarah Merworth (Jason) and James Edwards; brothers Jeff Swaton and Stan Swaton (Kellie); grandchildren Cameron & Courtney Jaquin, Joey & McKenzie Barnes, Garrett, Owen, Ian & Noah Merworth; great grandson Statler Barnes and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Menke Funeral & Cremation Center, 12420 N. 103rd Ave., Sun City, AZ. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 22, 2019