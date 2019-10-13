|
|
Dennis Lyon
Paradise Valley - Dennis ("Denny") Harmon Lyon passed away peacefully at his home on October 9th, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was surrounded by his loving family, Janis Lyon (wife of 49 years), Jan (and Jim) Voorhees, Jim Lyon, Clay (and Amie) Lyon and Denise (and Steve) Henry. He was adored by his 9 grandchildren, Alexandra Stocklin, Quinn Voorhees, Ella, Laney and Paige Henry, Benjamin and Jonathan Lyon, and Shea and Joseph Lyon.Denny is predeceased by his daughter Jennifer Lyon, his father Russell A. Lyon, Sr., his mother Janis ("Bibsy") Harmon Lyon, his brother Russell ("Rusty") A. Lyon, Jr., and his sister-in-law Rosalyn ("Rosie") Bennett Lyon.Denny was born in Detroit, Michigan on March 17, 1935. At the age of 12, he and his family moved to Arizona in 1947 and planted roots, making Phoenix their permanent home. Denny attended Judson School and graduated from West High School in 1953. Denny attended the University of Arizona in Tucson and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in finance in 1957. Denny loved being a Wildcat, and loyally cheered for his football team. Denny was also an active and loyal member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity.
Upon graduation, Denny returned to Phoenix and immediately began his career in real estate with his father at Russ Lyon Realty. Following in his father's footsteps, Denny continued to grow and diversify the company while remaining committed to the core values of honesty and quality in service. His caring and compassion for all Russ Lyon Realty associates and employees will always be remembered.
Everyone who knew Denny loved him. His heart was as big as his appetite for Mexican food, movie theater popcorn and a good cappuccino. He loved great food and fine wine and sharing both with friends and family. He always looked forward to a good party and his big smile always lit up the room when he entered. Denny was an avid hiker and tennis player. He loved sports and got tremendous enjoyment watching the Phoenix Suns and Arizona Diamondbacks. He had so much passion for collecting Native American pottery and masters of southwest paintings. He knew the history and had a personal story about each piece in his collection.
Throughout his life, Denny was a generous and committed philanthropist and community leader. He was a proud member of Young Presidents' Organization (YPO) and then Chief Executives Organization (CEO). He was a Life Trustee of the Heard Museum, Phoenix Art Museum, Millicent Rogers Museum Taos, School of Advanced Research Santa Fe and Mesa Verde National Park Board of Trustees. He was also a member of The Scottsdale Charros and the University of Arizona State Museum Board. Denny was an inspiration to all who knew him. He was a thoughtful, kind and generous man. He was loving, funny, affable and smart. He always had a smile on his face and a story to share. He was a loyal, respected and trusted friend, grandfather and husband. Above all, Denny loved his family and he will be greatly missed by all. Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Barrow Alzheimer's Clinic, 240 West Thomas Road, Phoenix, AZ 85013 or Hospice of the Valley, 1510 East Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2019