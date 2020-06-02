Dennis Magnifico Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis Magnifico Sr

Dennis Magnifico Sr. died at his home on May 15th, 2020 after a long and courageous fight with cancer. Born in 1948 raised in New York, he would eventually make his way to Arizona as a young man where he lived the remainder of his life. A Navy Veteran who served in Viet Nam. He was a carpenter, a forever construction man who had an enduring work ethic.

He will always be remembered as a devoted husband an exceptional Father figure and a generous soul, "one of the good guys" he never hesitated to help those that were in need.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years Virginia, son Dennis Jr., daughter Mary Espinosa. Grandchildren Gabrielle, Josh, Noah, and Landon. His brothers Anthony, Larry, Frank, Vincent, and his sister Marie. He is graciously welcomed into heaven by his son Angelo, brother Lou and his parents Lou and Mary. He will be laid to rest at St. Francis Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved