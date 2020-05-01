Dennis Neil Greeley, BSME, MSME



Chandler, AZ - Dennis Neil Greeley, BSME, MSME age 71,peacefully went to be with his Lord April 23, 2020 after a hard fought battle with cancer.



Dennis, the son of the late Major E.T. Greeley and the late Elizabeth Graf Greeley, was born in Mobile, Alabama on March 11, 1949. As an Air Force child, he lived in several states growing up. Married to Gail Gleason in 1967, the marriage was blessed with two much loved daughters, Merrie Lisa Hartle and Mindy Beth Johnson. Dennis is also survived by six grandchildren, Christopher Hartle, Katie Hartle, Kimberly Hartle, Courtney Hartle, Rachel Johnson and Sarah Johnson. Plus, two sons-in-law, Brian Hartle and Dustin Johnson.



Dennis graduated from University of Central Florida with his Bachelor's in Mechanical Engineering in 1976 and earned his Masters in Mechanical Engineering in 1977. After working at Martin Marietta, the family moved to Arizona in 1979 where Dennis worked with Motorola, General Dynamics and Cortech/ Honeywell until retirement. Among his many projects, Dennis worked on the Space Station Communication systems and the Mars Rover. Dennis was the past President of CRWUA, Payson, AZ. Dennis was the current President of Arizona Schnauzer Rescue, Inc. His many years of rescuing and re-homing miniature schnauzers touched many, many lives.



Dennis was a devoted Christian and a member of the Gilbert United Methodist Church, Gilbert, AZ. Dennis loved traveling, especially trips to England and Scotland. An avid camper, Dennis loved hiking and visiting national parks. His recent joy has been designing and building a cabin in the tall pines in Arizona Rim Country. With the right materials and tools, Dennis could build or fix anything. He was the nicest, smartest, kindest husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered.



Graveside service and interment is at Valley of the Sun Cemetery, Chandler, Arizona. Donations in his memory can be made to Arizona Schnauzer Rescue, 2173 W. Enfield Way, Chandler, AZ 85286-6760.









