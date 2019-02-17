|
|
Dennis Piluri
Scottsdale - Dennis Piluri, age 69 of Scottsdale, passed away unexpectedly on January 5, 2019. Dennis's family invites those who loved him to join in celebrating his life, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary located at 8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Road Scottsdale, AZ 85255 beginning at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of Dennis's favorite causes- The at or St. Jude's Hospital at www.stjude.org/give - or the charitable organization of your choice.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 17, 2019