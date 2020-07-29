1/1
Dennis R. Arismendez Sr.
El Mirage - Dennis R. Arismendez Sr., age 54, of El Mirage, Arizona passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Dennis was born August 15, 1965 to Jaime and Sally Arismendez. Dennis is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Joanne M. Arismendez; children, Dennis R. Arismendez Jr., Denyse Jacklyn Arismendez, Jacklyn Danyel Arismendez, and Daniel Thomas Arismendez; his grandchildren, Lilyanah Joanne Arismendez, Dennis Arismendez III, Jacelynn Danyel Arismendez, Aleczander Dennis Garcia, Kehlani Denysa Garcia, Anthony Daniel Garcia, Saint Josias M. Arismendez, and Nova Rhiannon Arismendez; his mother, Sally R. Arismendez; and siblings, Danny Arismendez; Jaime Arismendez; Larry Arismendez; Cristobal Arismendez; and Cynthia Arismendez. Dennis also leaves to cherish his memory the rest of his extended family and countless friends he made during his 54 years. Dennis was a proud realtor in the valley area, specializing in flipping homes and turning them into rental properties. He was a fan of boxing, enjoyed joking around with family and friends, and always had a nick name for everyone in his life. His day wasn't complete without iced tea with lemon and he was never without a bag of sunflower seeds to snack on. A visitation for Dennis will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Surprise Funeral Care, 16063 W. Bell Rd, Surprise, Arizona 85374. A funeral mass will occur Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Santa Teresita Catholic Church, 14016 N. Verbena St., El Mirage, AZ 85335 following with a committal service at 12:30 PM at Holy Cross Cemetery, 9925 W. Thomas Rd, Avondale, AZ 85392. Serving as pallbearers are Dennis Arismendez Jr., Daniel T. Arismendez , Danny Arismendez, Larry Arismendez, Chris Arismendez, and Jaime Arismendez. Arrangements have been entrusted to Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary and fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapeloftheChimesMortuary.com for the Arismendez family.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
